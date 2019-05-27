THE Brexit Party have topped the results in the European Parliament elections.

The party, led by Nigel Farage, won the most votes in the East of England.

Across the whole of the region, which houses Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, 1,603,017 people turned out to vote.

Of this 9,589 votes were rejected.

The Brexit Party won 604,715 votes, with the Liberal Democrats coming second with 361,563 votes.

In third place came the Green Party with 202,460 votes, with the Conservatives only receiving163,830 votes.

The turnout for the vote was 36.7 per cent across the whole region.

In Tendring it was 36 per cent, Colchester and Maldon had 35 per cent turnout and Braintree had 33 per cent.

The seven elected MEPs for the region are:

Richard Tice, Brexit Party

Michael Heaver, Brexit Party

June Mummery, Brexit Party

Barbara Gibson, Liberal Democrat

Lucy Nethsingha, Liberal Democrat

Catherine Rowett, Green

Geoffrey Van Orden, Conservative

The breakdown of the vote:

Change UK The Independent Group: 58,274 votes (3.65 per cent)

Conservative and Unionist Party: 163,830 votes (10.25 per cent)

English Democrats: 10,217 votes (0.64 per cent)

Green Party: 202,460 votes (12.67 per cent)

Labour Party: 139,490 votes (8.73 per cent)

Liberal Democrats: 361,563 votes (22.62 per cent)

The Brexit Party: 604,715 votes (37.83 per cent)

UK Independence Party (UKIP): 54,676 votes (3.42 per cent)

Independent (Attila Csordas): 3,230 votes (0.20 per cent)

Mr Trice, who is Brexit Party chairman, said the Brexit Party's success both in the East of England and nationally sent a clear message to Westminster that millions of people wanted a WTO (World Trade Organisation) Brexit.

He also said his party should play a significant role in future Brexit negotiations.

Speaking to the Press Association after the results, he added: "We are incredibly humbled by the fact that millions of others across the country are backing our simple message to restore trust in democracy, and are sending a clear message back to Westminster that we want a WTO Brexit.

"We need strong, bold leadership and we need the Brexit Party MEPs to play a significant role in the negotiations."

Mr Tice said that manifestos had become "completely discredited in British politics" and that his party will reach out to its supporters to help draw up its policies for the next general election.

He added: "We have already seen in British politics manifestos have become completely discredited.

"We will put forward some policies. We are going to reach out to our registered supporters and have a conversation with the country to make sure that we know exactly the main things that are concerning people.

"We are going to trust the people. Then when we are ready for a general election will have experienced, successful candidates from all walks of life.

"We didn't have a manifesto in this election but stood on the confidence in our candidates and a clear, simple message."

On Twitter Braintree MP James Cleverly said: "Clear message from voters is that they’re furious with both Labour and Conservatives, and still deeply split over Brexit.

"Labour need to work out what they stand for.

"We Conservatives need to deliver Brexit, as we promised, and then set about healing the divide."