In all my years I have never seen or remember a more disgraceful performance of any political party than that of the Conservative party MPs in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

As the Prime Minister was on her feet at the despatch box, her party members deserters, liars, cheats and cowards that they are, furtively creep out of the chamber like rats leaving a sinking ship.

Are these the people that put our service men and women, yes our boys and girls, in harm's way to solve their arguments?

Can we imagine them taking such action when faced with what ever is thrown at them?

Old soldiers are thrown to the wolves. Policemen and women defend them at the doors of parliament, emergency services are attacked.

Do we see them running away from trouble? All this is happening around the country as these so called paragons desert the democracy of this country to suit their own selfish ideals.

Now of course, just as we suspected, they are back stabbing each other in their rabid attempts to enter Number Ten while the PM still stands and is left in tears on her doorstep.

True British people treat their animals better than that.

Tony Ashby

Colchester