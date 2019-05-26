AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following a crash at Clacton seafront.

Officers were called to Marine Parade at 7.45am on Sunday (May 26) after a cyclist and van had been involved in a collision.

Essex Police says an investigation is now underway into the circumstances of the crash.

It is understood those involved were treated at the scene but the force was unable to confirm if anyone had been seriously injured.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Clacton Police Station on 101.