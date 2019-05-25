Two eight-week-old puppies were stolen during a home burglary, leaving the owner heartbroken.

The thieves broke into the house in Molrams Lane, Chelmsford between 7pm and 10pm last night.

They searched the house before helping themselves to a jewellery box and two eight-week old Miniature Schnauzer puppies.

The homeowner returned home from an evening out to find her two dogs had gone.

The puppies, both females, are microchipped.

PC John-James McGuirk said: “It is distressing for anyone to have their home broken into, but to have two young puppy dogs stolen is absolutely heart-breaking for the owner.

“These two little pups are just eight weeks old and they are a very distinctive breed.

“If you know where they are or who has them please contact us as soon as possible so we can reunite them with their distraught owner.”

Anyone with information about the burglary and the whereabouts of the puppies is asked to contact police at Chelmsford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.