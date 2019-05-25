A MEMORY shield has been made in honour of a member who was killed.

Thurrock Hockey Club has been involved with the emblem for Wickford's Grace Millane who was killed while backpacking in New Zealand.

The shield is made up of photos of the former hockey player.

The club took to Facebook to share pictures and tributes.

A spokesman said: "In December 2018, we tragically lost Grace Millane, a kind, strong and genuine soul who's laugh would light up a room.

"A longstanding member and great support of our hockey family, along with her family, Gill, Dave, Michael and Declan.

"The Millane's have always been valued supporters of THC, and in Grace's memory have donated the Grace Millane Sunshine Shield.

"The shield will take pride of place in the club house until the end of the 2019/20 season, when we will award the shield to the nominated winner that best represents the qualities we all remember Grace for: hardworking; great leader; patient; organised; social; the love of the game and smiling no matter what.

"A big thank you to Andy Sargeant for mounting the shield on to a beautiful memory board.

"Thank you all for your support and a big thank you to the Millane's for this extremely special shield that will be cherished by the club for years to come."

Miss Millane, 22, from Wickford, went missing on December 1 last year when travelling in Auckland.

Her body was found a week later.

A man is set to stand trial in relation to Miss Millane’s death in November, in New Zealand.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to appear at court for a pre-trial meeting with the judge and lawyers from both parties to discuss any legal issues last month.

He is accused of murdering Wickford backpacker Grace Millane, 21, while she was staying in Auckland.

However the hearing was moved into chambers meaning it was held in private and media in New Zealand were unable to attend.

The man was granted an interim anonymity order meaning he cannot be identified until a judge deems otherwise.