SEVERAL people have been arrested after police officers were "attacked" in a town centre.

Members of the Tendring Community Policing Team had been using powers under a dispersal order in Clacton when they were challenged by a group of youths.

The youths were said to have "intervened" and began attacking the officers both physically and verbally.

Some of the youngster's parents are also said to have been involved in the incident, which took place on Friday afternoon.

A number of arrests were made shortly after and enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement posted on the Essex Police - Tendring Facebook page, a spokesman said: "We won’t allow the actions of a small minority to ruin the town centre for others and will also be taking action against parents who allow or encourage their children to act like this.

"We have recently secured a Criminal Behaviour Order against an individual from the town who was responsible for this type of behaviour and will now do the same for these youths who have decided to act in this manner."

During patrols carried out later in the day, PCSOs also found and seized a knuckle duster in the town centre.

The dispersal order, which runs until 5pm today, was put in place by police following a spate of antisocial behaviour in Clacton.

Incidents involving criminal damage, verbal abuse and assaults have all been reported to officers in recent days.

The order gives officers the power to remove people causing anti-social behaviour within a defined area in the town. This includes Jackson Road, Rosemary Road, The Grove, Alexandra Road, Station Road, Carnarvon Road, Marine Parade East, Marine Parade West, Edith Road and all roads within the area in the map.

It is a criminal offence to breach a direction given under the order.