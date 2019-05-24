AN URGENT appeal has been made to find the mother of a new-born baby that was abandoned outside a hospital.

The baby was found outside the main entrance of Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford at around 3.15am today (May 24).

The infant is safe, uninjured and being well supported by hospital staff.

Kent Police detectives are following numerous lines of enquiry to establish the mother’s identity and to check on her wellbeing and are appealing for information to help to find her.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss, from Kent Police, said: "It is really important that we locate the mother as we need to ensure she is safe and receives any support she may need.

"I would like to stress that this is about ensuring the mother’s wellbeing, there is nothing to fear in coming forward. I would urge her to call us on 999.

"Likewise, I would encourage anyone who thinks they have information, no matter how small it may seem, to call us on 999 quoting 24-0177."