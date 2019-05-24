BOSSES at Clacton Pier promise free entertainment for children and live music across the weekend.

This includes Tom Carradine with Carradine's Cockney Sing Along between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday as part of the Clacton Seaside Revival Day.

Other live music includes Steve Ritchie, Jay Simmons, SMC, and Words and Music.

Appearing for the children will be Charlie Cheesecake, Mister Fide, James Magic Entertainment and Op Party Time.

There is the third free firework extravaganza of the season on Sunday starting at 9pm and the Clacton Pier circus is back for nine days from Saturday.

Full details and timings can be found at clactonpier.co.uk