INDEPENDENT councillors will represent St Osyth on Tendring Council after they claimed victory in a delayed ballot following the death of a candidate.

Michael Talbot and John White retained their seats on the council following a vote originally due to be held on May 2 as part of the district-wide election.

The poll was delayed following the death of candidate Anita Bailey.

Voting took place on Thursday, May 23, and ballots were counted at St Osyth Village Hall that evening.

The turnout in St Osyth was 39.8 per cent, compared with an overall district turnout of 31.9 per cent.

RESULTS

OSBEN, Tracey, The Labour Party Candidate: 177

SKEELS, Dawn, Conservative Party Candidate: 437

SKEELS, Mick, Conservative Party Candidate: 430

TALBOT, Michael, Independent: 856 ELECTED

WHITE, John, Independent: 850 ELECTED

No one party has overall control of the council.

The number of Tendring councillors was cut from 60 to 48 following a Local Government Boundary Commission review.

The annual council meeting takes place on Tuesday, May 28, when the chairman, deputy chairman and leader will be voted in by councillors.

Ian Davidson, Returning Officer and the council's Chief Executive, thanked all of the candidates and agents involved in the poll.

“The St Osyth election was an unusual one due to the tragic death of a candidate, and I am grateful to all of the candidates and agents for their understanding and patience as we carried out our formal procedures to allow the election to go ahead,” he said.

“Now we have a full complement of councillors we will look to move ahead with renewed vigour on working hard for the benefit of residents and businesses within Tendring.”

Residents also voted yesterday in the European Parliamentary elections, and counting will take place on Sunday.

A result will be declared by the Regional Returning Officer in Chelmsford after 10pm, in line with the rest of Europe.