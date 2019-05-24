A TV star's petiton to stamp out online abuse will be discussed in Parliament.
The work by TOWIE favourite Bobby Norris to make online homophobia a specific offence will be discussed on July 1.
He has been campaigning for the last few months for the recognition.
Guys I still need your help, please sign my petition and retweet to help my campaign in Parliament on the 1st July.. #BobbysBill - https://t.co/z1ITwR3BUB— Bobby Norris (@BobbyCNorris) 19 May 2019
