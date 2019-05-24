A dispersal order has been put in place in Clacton town centre after cases of anti-social behaviour involving young people.
Essex Police took the step in the wake of numerous reports of incidents involving a large group of youngsters.
A spokesman said: "These include criminal damage, verbal abuse, assaults and cycling in an anti-social manner near pedestrians."
The order gives officers the power to order people causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.
It is a criminal offence to breach a direction given under the order.
The order runs will run until 5pm on Saturday, May 25, and covers the town centre - including Jackson Road, Rosemary Road, The Grove, Alexandra Road, Station Road, Carnarvon Road, Marine Parade East, Marine Parade West, Edith Road and all roads within the area in the map.