Colchester United media manager Matt Hudson has seen in the region of 12 'gaffers' and 300 players in his 18 years at the club.

He took part in our Colchester Chat podcast and reveals what it like to work with Phil Parkinson, Geraint Williams and Paul Lambert; the best players he has seen in a U's shirt and how the current squad compares to teams over the past two decades.

Matt also discusses the club's plans for 2019-20, including work with South Stand fans who are trying to improve the atmosphere at the Community Stadium.

He said: "We've seen at Ipswich Town and Norwich City the value 'fandom' can bring to the team. Our fans tried something at the MK Dons game (the last home game of the season).

"We’re working with those guys and saying 'what do you need from us as a club' and we’re hoping to see that develop next year.”

Listen to the full podcast above or on iTunes.