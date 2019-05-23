A MAN was punched and struck with a belt buckle outside a restaurant in Clacton.

Essex Police have released an appeal for information after the attack, which was launched in the early hours of Monday, April 22.

The victim was assaulted outside a fast food restaurant in Station Road at around 2.30am.

A police spokesman said: "The victim reported being punched in the face a number of times before the suspect took off his belt and struck the victim in his body.

"The man left the scene and he has been described as being white, of a chubby build, around 5ft 9ins and had dark hair.

"The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries."

Anyone with information can call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/62860/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.