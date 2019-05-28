SCHOOL leaders have been left pleased after students “embraced” a crackdown on mobile telephones.

Clacton County High School last month warned students it would confiscate devices at the site in Walton Road as part of a ban on using mobiles.

Students were threatened with sanctions - including detention and confiscation - following a “reluctance” by some to stop using their devices.

Chris Taylor, head of school, wrote to parents asking for their support to maintain standards, including in relation to school uniform.

The new measures were introduced on May 1, and have been declared a success so far.

In a letter to parents, the school said: “The introduction of the ‘Student No Phone Zone’ on the school site has gone really well.

“There is no denying that we have collected and stored a few phones for the duration of the school day, but we expected this to be the case, as students are so used to the constant need to touch and look at their phones.

“What has been exceptionally pleasing is that most students have embraced the decision and are happily chatting away to each other during social times.

“Even more pleasing, is that although a very small minority of students have been seen with phones, when asked to hand them to a member of staff for safekeeping until the end of the day, they have complied with the request without any issue.”