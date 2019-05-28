A massive thank you from everyone at the National Animal Welfare Trust in Little Clacton to all those who supported our fun day and dog show held on Sunday, May 12 at Plough Corner.

As you will have read in last week’s paper we raised more than £4,000! A record amount!

All funds raised go to helping us continue our work caring for and bringing back to good health cats and dogs in need of rehoming.

Providing them with food, warmth and a safe place to stay until we find them a forever home.

The fun day and dog show takes many months of organising with so many people contributing to making the event possible.

Including staff, volunteers, individuals, companies making donations towards raffles and tombola prizes, sponsors, stall holders, judges and all those who come along on the day to watch, shop and enter their much loved and often rescued pooches into the dog show.

We couldn’t do it without you all and we are so grateful for your generosity, support and love of animals.

We hope everyone who came along had a fantastic day and we hope to see you back at our next event on Saturday, September 7 at Plough Corner, let’s make it even bigger and better.

If you don’t know about us, please do check out our website on nawt.org.uk or follow us on our Facebook page, facebook.com/nawt.clacton.

Lizzie Reffell

NAWT Clacton Centre Manager