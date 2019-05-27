CLACTON MP Giles Watling has backed a campaign to drastically reduce plastic pollution after spending hours picking rubbish out of Walton’s Backwaters.

He is lending his support to a campaign by the National Federation of Women’s Institutes and Friends of the Earth and is backing the Plastic Pollution Bill.

The legislation seeks to phase out non-essential single-use plastics by 2025 and prevent plastic pollution of the environment by 2042 as far as possible.

The Bill sets out a schedule of action on all types of plastic to ensure society moves towards pollution free alternatives.

It also goes further than the Government focus on marine plastic pollution, to include land-based and freshwater plastic pollution.

Mr Watling said he wanted to see the legislation adopted quickly and has signed a cross-party letter to the Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, which asks for the principles set out in the Plastic Pollution Bill to be included in the Environment Bill.

Mr Watling said: “People in the Clacton constituency have told me they want urgent action to tackle the plastic waste that is blighting our environment and wildlife.

“As someone who has spent many hours picking up all kinds of rubbish from the Walton Backwaters, I have seen too much of the 12 million tonnes of plastic that ends up in the sea each year.

“That’s why I am backing the Plastic Pollution Bill to help preserve our environment for future generations.”

Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Friends of the Earth, said: “We’re delighted Giles is backing the call for a new law to tackle the plastic crisis.

“The government must turn the tide of plastic waste that’s polluting our environment.”