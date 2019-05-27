TENDRING is in line for five years of lottery support for heritage projects set to “protect, promote and celebrate the area’s rich history”.

The district is one of 13 places across the country chosen by the National Heritage Lottery Fund as priority areas.

It means they will be given special support and guidance to help apply for funding.

A spokesman for the fund said: “These are called areas of focus.

“They were selected on the basis of the top 25 per cent of local authority areas on the index of multiple deprivation and where they coincided with local authority areas that have received the lowest level of funding for us.

“We will be focusing on engagement work – looking at things like capacity building, raising awareness of our funding and support for networking organisations and individual groups who want to apply for our funding.”

The fund will help groups create the best applications for cashpots for projects with a heritage element.

For more information, and to apply, visit heritagefund.org.uk.