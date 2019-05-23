A PROLIFIC petrol pilferer must pay back garages he pinched from.

Robert O'Rielly thieved fuel from five petrol stations across Essex in October and November last year.

The 30-year-old went to three filling stations in Braintree, one in Witham and another in Stanway during the spree.

Each time he filled up with between £80 and £90 of fuel and then made his getaway.

O'Rielly, of Hutchinson Close, Tiptree, admitted five charges of making off without payment at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

He was handed 80 hours of unpaid work which must be completed within a year.

O'Rielly will pay a total of £419.03 in compensation and £230 in other court charges.