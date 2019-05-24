A WELLBEING football group has been launched in Clacton as part of Mental Health Awareness week.

The new project aims to help adults enjoy weekly football sessions and offer opportunities for coaching and development whilst supporting mental health and wellbeing.

Wellbeing Football is run by Disability4Sport, which is working with Tendring Council, to hold the sessions every Monday at Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, from 1pm until 2pm.

Dr Louise Catling, from the council’s public health department, said: “Being active is not only good for your physical health, it’s good for your mental health too.

“For example it can have a positive impact on mood, help manage stress and anxiety, reduce the risk of depression and help with better sleep.

“It’s essential that everyone has the opportunity to be more active, which is why projects like Wellbeing Football are so important.”

Rebecca Morton, the council’s executive projects manager, added: “It is hoped through sessions like this we can get people active and raise awareness. “Most importantly, we want to encourage people to talk about their mental health.”

For those who wish to seek further information about Disability4Sport and the sessions they offer, visit disability4sport.co.uk or telephone 01206 512595.