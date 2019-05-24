A STELLAR line-up of top circus acts from around the world has been unveiled ahead of a performance at Clacton Pier.

The oldest building on the town’s pier will host Circus Fantasia for the third season running.

The fun gets under way in the Jolly Roger Arena on Saturday, continuing until Sunday, June 2, with two daily shows.

The ever-popular Clown Phillipo will be returning to head the talented cast with a whole new array of mischief throughout the performance.

Clown Phillipo will be backed up by Miss Caroline on the swinging trapeze as well as her exciting hula hoop routine.

Miss Xsenia, from Russia, will be performing on the low wire and the fast action continues with Africa United with their hoop diving, limbo and acrobatics from this four-strong male team.

The line-up is completed by Miss Evangeline on the aerial chains.

Clacton Pier Circus shows cost £7 at 2.15pm and 4pm on each day.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, is delighted to welcome back the circus for the third time.

“It’s the perfect live show for the end of the pier which will appeal to all ages and the circus will not involve any animals,” he added.

“The kids will love it - and grandparents won’t be disappointed with this traditional circus.”

The Jolly Roger has been converted into an intimate circus arena, seating about 300 people.

Tickets can be booked at clactonpier.co.uk or bought on the day.

The shows last for one hour and 20 minutes, with a ten-minute interval.