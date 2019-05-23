AN all-out Eighties show set to be head and shoulder pads above the rest is heading to Clacton.

The hit stage show 80s Mania - known for being a combination of Live Aid and Top of the Pops - is coming to the Princes Theatre on Friday, May 31.

Vikki Holland-Bowyer’s hit-packed production features back-combed hair, shimmying shoulder pads, wet-look neon leggings and outrageous eye makeup.

Live on stage, the show authentically revives the music of 25 chart-topping pop stars including, Duran Duran, Human League, Culture Club, Wham!, Madness, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Cyndi Lauper, Adam Ant, Bananarama, Erasure, Nena, Soft Cell, Toni Basil, Dead or Alive, Kim Wilde and more.

The are 150 costume changes for the fast-paced production.

Singers will perform more than 35 smash hits from a range of Eighties’ icons alongside energetic dancers from the bygone era.

Producer Vikki, who also stars in the show, says 80s Mania features something for everyone.

She said: “It’s broader in its range of music than your widest shoulder pads, standing stiletto-heels-like head and shoulders above the rest.

“We promise a show bigger than the biggest hair the Eighties had to offer. “Catch 80s Mania – it’s sweeping the nation.”

Songs featured in the show include number one hits Don’t You Want Me Baby, Call Me, Relax, Tainted Love, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Karma Chameleon, Holiday, Kids in America, Stand and Deliver, Venus, Respect, I Think We’re Alone Now, Baggy Trousers, Rio, Electric Dreams, Mad World, Hey Mickey and Turning Japanese.

“It’s totally unique,” added Vikki.

“Audiences take the time to prepare and dress as their favourite pop stars, re-living the childhood memories that the 80s helped make so unforgettable.

“Hen parties, stag nights, school reunions, office parties, couples and groups all come along to have a good night out, reminisce, sing, dance and clap along to their favourite Eighties tunes.”

Tickets cost £22 for a 7.30pm start.

To buy tickets or find out more, visit princestheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 686633.