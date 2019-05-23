FAMILIES across Tendring are being encouraged to get active this half term by taking part in an exercise challenge.

The Active Essex Foundation is preparing to launch its 30:30 challenge, which aims to see participants complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day throughout June.

The charity has suggested five activities for families to enjoy across half term.

These include visiting the Naze to enjoy the "unique coastal landscape", or visiting the Naze Visitor Centre to spot rare migrating birds.

The Brightlingsea Outdoor Lido opens for the season on Saturday.

At Fingringhoe Wick Visitor Centre on Wednesday, a day of fun on the reserve includes minibeast hunting and den building.

The charity also suggests signing up for a parkrun, with Clacton's weekly 5k taking place every Saturday at 9am along Clacton's seafront.

To sign up, visit parkrun.org.uk/clactonseafront/

Jason Fergus, trustee of Active Essex, urged people taking part in the challenge to start at home by enjoying activities such as den building in the garden or yoga in the living room.

He said: "Taking part in physical activity and sport as family can be great fun and this half term is the perfect opportunity to highlight some of the excellent activities we have in Tendring.

"With out 30:30 Essex challenge launching on June 1, it is also a great warm-up for families who want to take on the challenge and live healthier and happier lives."

Families who sign up have the chance to win a Fitbit Flex in a competition run on the 30:30 Essex Facebook page at facebook.com/3030Essex/

To sign up for the challenge and receive a free activity planner, visit 3030essex.com.