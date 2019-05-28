I have a confession to make.

I have agreed to support a fantastic initiative, aimed squarely at encouraging people to lead healthier, fitter and more active lifestyles.

But my true motivations are purely selfish.

Signing up to this challenge leaves me with no escape.

It will force me to get up off the sofa, away from the TV and out for a run.

Fortunately, I think that is the point of the 30:30 challenge, which calls on participants to complete 30 minutes of physical exercise across the 30 days of June.

Jason Fergus, trustee of the charity Active Essex, wants you to spend some time thinking about yourself.

“For us this is a call to action,” he said.

“This is the second year we have run the challenge.

“We have grown it since last year following feedback - we realised we need to inspire people more.

“We went back to the drawing board and now have guest editors.

“These editors will share new activities on our social media pages, inspire people and keep them active.

“We are calling on clubs and organisations to become a part of this by signing up and promoting their activity.

“This will also open doors for groups to connect and network.

“It is a chance for them to get their club out there.

“But the first and most important motivation for this challenge is to encourage people to take care of themselves.

“It is aimed at helping people to get a bit fitter as the summer months approach.”

I can’t speak for everyone, but the problem I have with exercise is consistency.

It’s all well and good having a productive session in the gym, but if you’re not keeping up the momentum you won’t see or feel the benefits.

If I can tick off 30 minutes of exercise a day for a month, hopefully it will become part of my routine.

Exercise is a key component of a healthy mind.

Mental Health Awareness Week has just passed and this hasn’t escaped Active Essex, which works to promote a healthy lifestyle across Colchester and Tendring.

As the charity’s website points out: “When you exercise your body releases endorphins, a chemical that fights stress and makes you feel good.

“It increases energy and stamina, helps manage weight, improves cholesterol levels, lowers blood pressure, prevents osteoporosis and cancer and helps with your positive mental health.”

If you stop and think about it, there is no good reason to turn this challenge down.

It can only make you feel better.

As Jason says: “It is well established that a bit of exercise can help with better mental wellbeing, it provides a clearer headspace and helps people to feel better within themselves.

“This works within the whole context of the mental health debate.

“It reduces blood pressure and for those with Type 2 diabetes physical activity keeps blood sugar levels lower.

“Without getting too medical, we want people to enjoy it and have fun.

“There are no targets to beat, you can do it on your own or in a group and we have loads of different ideas for activities to take part in.”

Sarah Bockhart, 31, runs weekly clubbercise workouts in Clacton, and is one of 30 champions of this year’s campaign.

She said: “Residents can do classes like mine, walk to the shops or walk along our beautiful seafront.

“There is Frinton to walk in as well, which has lots of seating if needed.

“I also run a free running club that has no pressure attached to it. I called it run and brunch because we go out together purely to have a coffee after.

“There’s the little activity places like Hasty’s Adventure Farm and Clacton Pier, or perhaps people can do a bit of gardening to keep active.”

To sign up to the challenge, for more information and to receive a free activity planner, visit 3030essex.com