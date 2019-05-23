LIFEBOAT volunteers experienced their busiest week in “several years” when they responded to seven separate calls for help.

Crews were called out to help a kite surfer and a jet ski rider across a hectic week of work.

The period of intense activity started just after 8pm on Saturday, May 11.

Volunteers with Clacton RNLI rescued a casualty from the sea after a request to assist Essex Police and Clacton Coastguard’s mobile unit.

The following morning, two crews were diverted to assist with a jet ski which had run aground in the River Colne.

On Tuesday, May 14, a joint search was conducted alongside West Mersea RNLI and Clacton Coastguard after flares were spotted.

The next day, at around 6pm, a lifeboat was launched to help a struggling kite surfer.

The surfer was escorted back to shore and offered some safety advice.

The busy week came to a close on Saturday, May 18, when Clacton Beach Patrol reported a jet ski rider was in trouble in the waters.

The crew towed the jet ski back to shore.

Dave Wells, lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Clacton, said: “Such a sustained period of call outs takes its toll on the volunteer’s home and work lives.”