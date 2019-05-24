A STRUGGLING family on the hunt for a home which is “fit for purpose” have been living without hot water for three weeks.

Daniel Blake, 40, and Sally Smith, 36, say they often feel forgotten about in their small one-bedroom flat in Fairclough Avenue, Clacton.

The pair care for their three-year-old son Jensen and have been asking Tendring Council for a more sizeable home since he was born.

Mrs Smith suffers with kidney failure and is due to undergo dialysis treatment at Colchester General Hospital.

Mr Blake says he is at his wit’s end with unresolved issues around the flat.

“For three weeks now we have had no heating and no hot water,” he said.

“Someone was sent out on Friday and he said he had never seen anything like it.

“This pipe had more holes in it than a golf course.

“It is springing leaks.

“The in-laws have offered to have us go round for showers and hot water.

“But no person wants to have to rely on help like that, it doesn’t sit right.

“We can’t do the washing up.

“We have to boil the kettle at the moment to even wash.”

Mr Blake has chronic asthma and problems walking due to the metal plates inserted into his leg after a motorbike accident.

His partner Sally requires careful medical attention due to her Type 1 diabetes, high cholesterol and underactive thyroid.

Her kidney condition has worsened as she waits for dialysis.

She is due to have a special blood vessel, an arteriovenous fistula, created in her arm.

Mr Blake cares for his partner and son, but struggles to manage on his own.

“What worries me most is downstairs there is damp and mould on the walls,” he said.

“The smell is also horrific.

“This has been about three weeks and I have repeatedly reported it since then.

“The sink is falling apart and leaking everywhere, tiles are constantly falling off on the outside of the property, it’s just not fit to live in at the moment.”

Colne Housing, which owns the property and acts as landlord, said a main feed water pipe needs to be renewed.

A spokesman said: “This repair will take place shortly.

“We apologise for any delay and will ensure the residents are kept informed.”

A Tendring Council spokesman previously said: “A shortage of available, suitable homes means there is no quick fix to this family’s issues.

“The council will continue to support them and carry out its work looking at boosting the supply of affordable housing.”