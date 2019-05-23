AMBITIOUS plans to create a new £1.5million 'super surgery' in Clacton have been given the go-ahead.

The scheme will see the NHS offices at Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way, refurbished and extended to accommodate two dated GP practices.

Epping Close Surgery and Frinton Road Medical Centre will move into the building, bringing with them a combined list of almost 9,000 patients.

The new centre will also allow staff from Anglian Community Enterprise to continue to provide a range of community health services, including a training facility to support people in managing long-term conditions such as diabetes.

Tendring Council has approved plans to change the use of part of the ground floor of Kennedy House from office space to a doctors surgery.

As part of the plans, the front entrance lobby will be extended, with the addition of 18 covered bicycle spaces.

Joy Broderick, ward councillor for Holland-on-Sea, said Frinton Road Surgery had long been "unfit for purpose", with doctors even resorting to scrawling their referrals on a kitchen table.

"We have been battling since 2002 to have a new building," she said. "Many doctors have left because of having to work in such dreadful conditions such as hot desking, writing their referrals on the kitchen table and generally having to work in a very difficult environment.

"It was declared unfit for purpose and is not disabled compliant."

The plans were first revealed in 2017 after the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group received a share of a £325million Government modernisation fund.

The two surgeries have a combined 9,000 patients, but the new 'hub' could support up to 11,800 patients by 2021.

Mrs Broderick said she expects the work to move the surgeries will be completed by April 2020.

She hopes the investment will help to boost GP recruitment levels in Tendring.

She added: "Hopefully this will mean we will actually be able to make appointments without having to wait on the phone for half an hour or more, only to be told there are no appointments.

"The current situation at Frinton Road is totally unsuitable and if you weren’t ill when you started to ring the hub you certainly are by the time you’ve got through.

"This planning application is music to our ears.

"New facilities with new equipment will hopefully encourage new doctors to come and stay here rather than the constant stream of locums we have at the moment.

"We are certain the new council will do all it can to provide housing for key workers which should help encourage medical staff to relocate to work and live at the seaside."

A spokesman for North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said: "