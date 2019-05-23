A UNIQUE water park promising a “new and exciting” offering for Clacton has opened its doors to the public after more than £500,000 investment.

The park is the latest addition to the revamped Clacton Pavilion, which was built in the 1900s and once considered the jewel in the holiday resort’s crown.

Boss Billy Peak hopes the park will be a success this summer after long-term investment in the Pavilion’s regeneration.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’ve researched water parks all over the world until finally deciding on this one,” he said.

“ We found this particular Dutch manufacturer at a trade show in Berlin.

“We know our visitor market well and have chosen something that is aimed at families with children, and in particular the under 12s”.

A £3million regeneration of the Pavilion took place in 2012.

It included the creation of a fun park with more than 20 new attractions, including fairground rides and a 5D mini-cinema.

The Pavilion Bowl entertainment centre includes a ten-lane bowling alley and the 80-cover Armstrong’s restaurant and bar.

Mr Peak added: “This brings the total investment up to £3.5million.

“It is a boost for Clacton, which already has got a lot to offer.

“If you live in Romford, Ilford or Chelmsford where is the nearest sandy beach? It is our coastline.

“More needs to be made of this. We have lovely clean beaches all along the coast and this is where families should come.

“Clacton Pier, The Pavilion and the council have invested in the area.

“We always hope for a busy summer - it is officially the sunshine coast, so hopefully the sun will shine for us this year.”

The water park features drop buckets, slides, water cannons and water jets.

The Hawaiian theme provides a tropical feel, with the material for the parasols imported all the way from Bali for added authenticity.

Changing facilities are available, while temperature controlled waters ensure a comfortable swim even if the weather turns.

Mr Peak said: “Clacton always needs new experiences and facilities and the water park area can cater for 70-80 people and we believe it will more than live up to expectations.

“The adults haven’t been forgotten and they can relax on the new sun deck and watch their kids in action in a safe and secure environment.”

Designer Yan Wolff, from Dutch firm Zephir, said the park is the only one of its kind in the country.

He said: “We came up with a theme by looking at the surroundings – copying the basalt rocks that you can see along the coast.”

Mr Peak previously said he intends to offer packages for children’s birthday parties.