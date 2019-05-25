Here are the pharmacies across north Essex which will be open on Bank Holiday Monday.
Pharmacists can provide advice and treatment for common illnesses and conditions such as diarrhoea, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, upset stomach, skin conditions and so much more, with no need for an appointment.
Interim Head of Medicines Management at North East Essex CCG, Carol Sampson, said, “Pharmacists are a great source of advice and support.
"There will be a number of pharmacies open over the weekend and bank holiday Monday to help people get the right advice and, if necessary, treatment for their problems so they can get on with enjoying the weekend break.”
The following pharmacies will be open on Monday:
Colchester
Asda, Turner Rise – 9am – 6pm
Boots, Plume Avenue – 11am – 3pm
Boots, Lion Walk – 10.30am – 4.30pm
Boots, Peartree Road, Stanway – 10am – 4pm
Boots, Tollgate West, Stanway – 10am – 11.59pm
Lloyds Pharmacy inside Sainsburys, Stanway – 9am – 5pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Highwoods – 12pm – 4pm
Clacton
Boots, North Road – 10am – 2pm
Boots, Pier Avenue – 10am – 4pm
Prescription 2 You, Pier Avenue – 10am – 4pm
Elsewhere in north Essex
Boots, Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea – 10am – 3pm
Boots, Barfield Road, West Mersea – 10am – 4pm
Boots, Victoria Place, Brightlingsea – 10am – 2pm
Boots, High Street, Harwich – 10am – 2pm
Boots, Station Road, Manningtree – 11am – 3pm