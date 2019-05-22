A mystery Lotto winner - known only as Mrs B - has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky woman scooped the life-changing prize by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball in a Lotto draw in April.

Mrs. B, who chose a personal selection of sentimental numbers, played Lotto through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

She now plans to save her winnings for the future.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. B for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”