ESSEX has been renamed in order to celebrate the legacy of HBO's Game of Thrones... at least temporarily.

Following the most anticipated television finale in history, four regions across the nation have been transformed into parts of fantasy world Westeros, where the record-breaking show is set.

One of four new signs has been unveiled in Castle Park outside Colchester Castle in honour of Essex's rebrand as Essos.

Thrones-fever has gripped the country since the show's opening episode in 2011, and the new signs will be available to visit for a limited time to mark the digital release of the show's final season.

Fans across the UK are encouraged to post selfies with the signs, tagging @HBO_UK on Twitter or @HBOUK on Instagram with the hashtag #GoTTakeover.

Lisa Bone, of Visit Essex, said: "Visit Essex is so excited and proud to be linked with one of the biggest shows ever in history.

"We have fully embraced the Game of Thrones takeover of Essex, now named Essos and to have a visible connection to the show outside one of our most iconic attractions, Colchester Castle in Britain's first city, is a huge opportunity.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to see it."

The sign has been unveiled outside Colchester Castle

Other locations which have been rebranded are: London's Covent Garden is now Highgarden, Blackpool is now Castle Black-pool and Doune Castle in Scotland will be the Stark's home of Winterfell.