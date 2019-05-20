Britain is set for its hottest summer ever as forecasters predict three months sun.

The sizzling temperatures are expected to start mid-June with highs of 30 degrees, making way for even hotter temperatures like we saw last year.

Last July saw the hottest day of the year when temperatures reached 35.5C in Kent.

And the Met Office predicts we'll see similar highs this year, if not hotter.

The Met Office three-month forecast said: “For May-July, above-average temperatures are more likely than below-average.

“The probability the UK average temperature will fall into the warmest of our five categories is 45-50 per cent. The coldest of our five categories is five per cent.

“Long-range prediction systems show a consistent increase in the likelihood of high pressure, associated with warmer-than-average conditions.”

And that's all good news for summer festivals and of course Wimbledon.

The Weather Outlook forecaster, Brian Gaze, said: "Blocking areas of high pressure suggest echoes of last year's record summer, with 30C highs likely in June."