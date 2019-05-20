POLICE are appealing for information after a man was threatened with a knife during a burglary.

The victim was targeted in Old Road, Clacton, at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

Investigating officers have released descriptions of two men involved in the raid.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "One of the men has been described as white, slim 5ft 8ins tall, with grey hair and wearing all black.

"The other man has been described as slightly taller, of medium build and wearing all black with his face covered."

Two men from Clacton, aged 24 and 52, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/78353/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.