Parcel postboxes are set to be introduced across the UK - and they are coming to Essex.

Royal Mail is stationing the boxes at 32 locations over a six month period starting in August.

The launch will see the company convert existing meter boxes.

The initiative follows a successful trial of the boxes in 2018.

One of the locations where the boxes will be introduced is in Chelmsford.

However no other towns in Essex will get the parcel boxes at this time.

The change means that small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way that they currently post a letter.

Customers will also be able to post some return parcels at any time, seven days a week.

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail, said “The wide scale introduction of parcel postboxes is one of the many ways we at Royal Mail are looking to make the lives of our customers easier.

"The parcel postboxes trial last year was a success, and we hope that the wider roll-out gives added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.”