POLICE have launched an appeal following a car crash in Thorpe-le-Soken on Friday morning (May 17).

It was reported a blue Mitsubiushi L200 left the road and crashed into an electricity pole after trying to avoid another car.

The Mitsubiushi was travelling towards Kirby Cross along Frinton Road just before 6.30am.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "It was reported the other car, a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf, had been travelling on the wrong side of the road and failed to stop at the scene.

"The people in the Golf are described as being a male driver with male passengers."

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw how the Golf was being driven in the lead up to the incident or anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage.

If you can help please call 101 quoting incident 1047 of May 17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.