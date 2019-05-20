A VOLUNTEER ambulance car driver says he would rather go to jail than pay a fine he has been issued for parking outside a hospital.

Glyn Holloway, 67, has been giving up his time to ferry people who are unable to arrange their own transport to a variety of London hospitals since January.

But in March he was slapped with a £130 parking ticket after briefly leaving his Mercedes E Class outside Moorfields Eye Hospital in Islington.

Mr Holloway has two signs explaining his role - one which is permanently displayed in his rear window - and another he puts on the front dash which allow him to park in designated areas.

He accepts the front sign may not have been displayed, but says the perfectly clear one at the back was even visible in photographs sent to him by Islington Council.

Mr Holloway, who lives in Holland-on-Sea, said he would do whatever it takes to fight the fine.

He said: “I don’t think it should have ever been handed out, I am certainly not going to pay it. I would rather go to jail than pay this fine.

“I am so angry and frustrated. Often when I pull up outside the hospital there is a lot going on.

“The roads are so busy it is almost a relief you can even find somewhere to stop.

“Sometimes the patients are quite understandably a bit agitated and stressed.

“It is up to me to help them into the hospital.

“It might have been I forgot to put the sign stating my position in the front.

“But the one in the back is always there - it is permanently there.

“Surely there should be some kind of flexibility. The warden is obviously a massive jobsworth.”

Mr Holloway has previously worked as a taxi driver and ran his own executive car service before he retired.

He has since put his driving experience - and reliable car - to good use by running patients to and from the major hospitals in London.

Now he makes as many as four trips a week to the capital, often stopping at several major hospitals, taking patients to important appointments and bringing them home with a vital door-to-door service.

He said: “Sometimes the people are by themselves or they might have an escort with them.

“We are tasked with getting them to the reception.

“Obviously it depends on the person how much help they need - some people are perfectly happy to make their own way from outside and you wonder why they are even in the car in the first place.

“But on this occasion the lady needed help to get into the hospital.”

Islington Council declined to comment.