The 2018/19 non-league football season is over...and what a year it was for Essex sides.

Heybridge Swfits and Maldon and Tiptree contested a play-off final, Coggeshall United, Halstead Town and Harwich and Parkeston finished in the top five and FC Clacton recorded their highest ever finish.

Braintree Town were relegated from the National League, but Gazette reporter Simon Spurgeon says fans will be looking forward to next season.

Simon and Matt Plummer review the season and give us their picks for the Gazette's Non-league Team of the Year competition.

Nominate the stand-out players of 2018/19 on our website, on Twitter or in writing by May 27. We will publish a shortlist and fans will have a chance to vote for the best XI.