A DOG was rescued from a heavily smoke-logged flat after unattended cooking caused a fire in Clacton.

Two crews from Clacton Fire Station were called to the blaze in Carnarvon Road shortly after 5pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire.

On arrival, firefighters reported that the flat was heavily smoke logged and quickly discovered the smoke was coming from a worktop cooker in the kitchen.

Crews then rescued a dog from the property and quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke by 5.30pm.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental and started after the worktop oven was left on and caught alight to magazines which were piled on top.

The kitchen suffered light smoke damage.

Following the incident Essex County Fire and Rescue Service issued advice on how to stay safe in your kitchen.

It said: “More than half of accidental fires at home are started by cooking.

“Avoid leaving children in the kitchen alone when cooking on the hob. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach to keep them safe.

“Make sure saucepan handles don’t stick out – so they don’t get knocked off the stove. Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing – this can easily catch fire.

“Keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob. Double check the cooker is off when you’ve finished cooking.

“Keep your cooker and hob area clear once you've finished cooking. Take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.”

The fire service also provides and fits smoke alarms free of charge.

For more details call 0300 303 0088 or visit www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book.