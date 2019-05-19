Essex is set to play host to a yoga festival this summer.

Yogis will be able to pitch up a tent and enjoy all the festival has to offer when the event arrives on June 8.

Yoga Unites will take place at Cressing Temple Barns.

Attendees will get to see a wealth of inspiring teachers and live music from Shrinari - a leading duo in the UK's yoga music scene.

The all-day event will offer something for everybody, from beginners to advanced, young and old.

It will feature two open-air stages and smaller, focused classes.

Visitors can drop in and out of classes throughout the day or take time out for mindful moments in the beautifully restored Tudor walled garden.

For those keen to make an early start and benefit from an easy walk to and from the festival, campers are invited to bring a tent or caravan and stay for one or two nights on the green field close to the barns.

Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment, said: “We are so thrilled to bring this wonderful new event to the beautiful grounds of Cressing Temple Barns.

"Yoga is a fantastic way to reduce stress and improve both mental and physical wellbeing.

"Whether you're seeking calm from a hectic lifestyle or you simply want to try something new, this event offers a great opportunity to get active in a unique and historic location."

Special guest, Kwali Kumara, a fully-registered member of the Kundalini Yoga Teacher's Association (KYTA) will be transferring her London classes to Cressing for the day to share the secrets of Kundalini.

Festival goers can try out physical kriyas - a series of set exercises - and chanting and meditation.

Eco-friendly foodies, Fig and Rye will provide nutritious meals from their vintage horse box, and the ever-popular Tiptree Tearooms are also on site.

Yoga Unites takes place on Saturday June 8 between 10am-6pm.

Tickets cost £49 and include all yoga sessions.

One-night camping costs £85 or two nights £115 inclusive of Yoga Unites festival ticket.

Tickets are available by calling 0345 603 7624 or clicking

.