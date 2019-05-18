Heading to the beach or seaside this weekend?

Then here is everything you need to know about the beaches in Essex which were handed blue flag status and seaside awards.

The accolades from Keep Britain Tidy were announced this week.

To be awarded a blue flag, beaches must comply with a number of criteria covering environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, safety and services.

The Seaside Award is run by Keep Britain Tidy and recognises and rewards beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management and, in the case of bathing beaches, meet the required standards for water quality.

Blue flag beaches

East Beach

Shoebury Common

Thorpe Bay

Three Shells Beach

Dovercourt Bay

Brightlingsea beach

Seaside award beaches

Brightlingsea

Dovercourt Bay

Harwich

Frinton

Walton-on-the-Naze

Albion beach

Martello Bay

Chalkwell

Jubilee

Thorpe Bay

Three Shells

Shoebury Common

East Beach

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “The success of the 148 beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”

This year the charity is presenting 71 international Blue Flags and 137 Seaside Awards.