Repeated Government reports highlight how inadequate transport is a major contributor to poor economic activity in coastal communities, resulting in a low-skill, low-wage economy and poor educational achievement.

But transport providers cite poor economic activity as a reason not to improve their services.

Residents of these communities need to make their voices heard by relevant authorities to highlight deficiencies, vital with much new development underway.

Thus organisations such as Ontrack become very significant.

The association will be holding its annual meeting at 10.30an on May 18 at Frinton Gospel Chapel, Old Road.

After brief formal business, a major new report on Tendring rail services will be launched followed by questions to Greater Anglia management, local councillors and other stakeholders about all forms of transport.

Most of the association’s committee members have served for many years and younger blood is urgently needed to gradually take over – we can’t go on indefinitely.

If you can help, please come and make yourself known, we would be very pleased to see you.

Tony Baxter

Ontrack Rail Users’ Association

Ferndown Road

Frinton