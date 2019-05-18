THE oldest building on Clacton Pier is to host a popular award-winning circus for a third season running.

Circus Fantasia will be presenting twice daily performances in the Jolly Roger Arena for nine days over the Whitsun holidays and will then return for the whole of the school summer holidays.

Exciting new international acts have been lined-up from around the world to thrill fans of all ages and no animals are included.

Matthew Wingate, owner of Circus Fantasia, said they will be looking forward to attracting new audiences as well as welcoming back those who have enjoyed the performances over the past two years.

“We always look to bring in fresh acts so our loyal customers who return each year will have a different experience,” he said.

“It really is a great family show for those aged from two right up to 92 and we have a dazzling array of talent booked for Whitsun.

“We will then be changing things around again for the summer when we return from late July through until the end of August.

“If you like what you see at Whitsun why not come back again for a different show later in the year.”

The Jolly Roger is converted into an intimate circus arena seating around 300 people.

Pier director Billy Ball said that a partnership was struck up with Circus Fantasia for the first time in 2017 as a trial.

“The Jolly Roger had been used for storage for around 35 years and we needed to get it back into use and paying its way,” he said.

“This is a top quality circus and we have been extremely impressed with the standard of acts they have supplied in the past two years.

“We are delighted to have them back for a third season for what is a thrilling end of the pier show for all the family.”

The show lasts for one hour and 20 minutes with a 10 minute interval.

The Clacton Pier Circus will begin on May 25 and run through to June 2 with shows at 2pm and 4.15pm.