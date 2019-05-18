MENTAL Health Awareness Week holds a particular importance in Tendring.

As a district with well-charted problems with social deprivation and poverty, it is no surprise a portion of the population find themselves struggling with their mental wellbeing.

With a higher than average percentage of residents aged 65 and over, many also feel the grip of loneliness and isolation.

We are blessed with some amazing and caring emergency service workers, as exemplified by the life-saving actions of our RNLI.

Volunteers acted quickly to save a “distressed person” in the sea near Holland-on-Sea.

A team of PCSOs in Walton also showed their worth by proving that engagement with the most vulnerable people in our society pays off in the long run.

The presiding message to take away from Mental Health Awareness Week is echoed by one of our brave lifeboat volunteers: “It is OK to not be Ok.”

Although it may seem like no-one - even close friends or family - will understand how you are feeling, talking to someone is the first step towards tackling the issue.

The bravest move is admitting that you need help.