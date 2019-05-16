THE organisers of this year’s Clacton Airshow are looking for flight fanatics to come up with a design for this year’s programme for the crowd-pulling event.

The spectacular two-day event is put on free of charge, in part thanks to programme sales on the day.

This year organisers hope to include a fan’s design on the front page of the programme.

The competition is open to all.

People are encouraged to create a bright and vibrant picture highlighting their favourite part of the show.

Sarah Daniells, from Tendring Council, said: “We want people to capture the essence of the airshow, whether that’s a family memory or a flight they really loved.

“We’ve had a lot of different themes on the cover of the programme over the years, but this year we’re hoping to create something different.

“It will be nice to have something that means something to a local person who loves the show.

“We often get sent in some wonderful pictures after the airshow - from children and adults - and we would like to open this up to everyone.

“The airshow fans are fantastic and this is something we can give back to them.”

Last year’s Clacton Airshow, based at West Greensward, attracted almost 200,000 people to the town.

Flights ranged from modern jets to vintage aircraft there was something to excite all ages.

This year’s show will be the 28th organised by Tendring Council.

Submit your design for the Clacton Airshow Programme Design Competition on your own sheet of paper to Airshow Design Competition, Clacton Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton. Please include your names, age, address and telephone number. The closing date for entries in Monday, June 3, at 5pm

The competition is being run by Tendring Council, which will collect your data from the information you provide. Your data will be used for the purposes of managing and administering the competition, including notifying you if you are a winner. The winning entrants details will also be shared with Newsquest. Children under the age of 16 must provide parental consent to enter. For full details of the Tendring Council Privacy Notice please visit tendringdc.gov.uk/privacy​.