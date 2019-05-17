A FULL house was treated to a spectacular show to celebrate 125 years of variety at Clacton’s beloved West Cliff Theatre.

The one-off 125 Show was held to mark the milestone anniversary of the theatre, which dates back to 1894, on Sunday.

The glitzy anniversary show included performances from past stars of the theatre, including Roy Hudd, Don Maclean, Anita Harris, Kenny Cantor, Andy Eastwood and Andrew Robley.

The West Cliff holds the record for the longest running summer variety show in the country, something it is rightly proud of.

With so much passion for the venue from the performers, staff and the audience, it is easy to see why the West Cliff has kept going when so many others have closed since Clacton’s heyday.

The show included wonderful vocals from Anita Harris and hilarious routines from comedians Roy Hudd and Don Maclean, along with a side-splitting act from Britain’s Got Talent ventriloquist Steve Hewlett. The show-stopping finale came from theatre patron and former Royal Variety Show performer Andrew Robley, who received a standing ovation for his excellent rendition of Phantom of the Opera.

Plaudits also go to Michelle Bock and Vicki Lyons, from the Dusty Songbook, the Kids from The Company, the dazzling Summer Show Dancers and the Clacton Concert Party, who comically told the story of the theatre’s open air roots.

Plans are already under way to ensure this year Summer Show is better than ever and with this special event, it has already got off to a sensational start.

The summer season itself will see 14 performance at the Tower Road theatre running from August 6 to 24.

Congratulations to manager Rob Mitchell Gears, trust chairman Norman Jacobs, the staff and volunteers who keep this cherished theatre running – here’s to hoping it’s still going strong in another 125 years.