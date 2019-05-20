POST Office bosses have confirmed that Clacton’s High Street post office will close next month.

A consultation was held earlier this year after the post office was earmarked for closure as part of a national shake-up.

Roger Gale, the Post Office’s network and sales director, said its services will move to WHSmith, in Pier Avenue, in June.

The stationer currently runs more than 135 Post Office branches across the country.

Mr Gale said the change will help to ensure the branch is “commercially viable into the future” and “protects Post Office services on which customers in the area depend”.

“The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people,” he added.

“This change means we can continue to do that, into the future.

“We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

Mr Gale said the Post Office has decided to proceed with its plan following the consultation.

The new branch at WHSmith will open at 8.30am on June 20 and will see the Post Office run alongside the existing shop.

A spokesman added: “The new branch will be operated by WHSmith, who have successfully operated Post Office branches for a number of years.

“There will be five serving positions, one screened and four open plan counters.

“A wide range of products and services will be available, including a range of banking services.

“This means customers in Clacton will be able to deposit and withdraw cash, as well as check their balance, over the counter at the branch, during the extended opening hours.”

Services will be available from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm and on Sundays from 10am to 2pm. The current Post Office will close at 5.30pm on June 19.

Campaigners from Clacton Labour Party and the Communication Workers Union had launched a petition against the plan over concerns about moving the services away from a public car park and the impact on other businesses in High Street.