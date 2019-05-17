A SAILING club in Holland-on-Sea will be pushing the boat out for its open day.

Gunfleet Sailing Club, situated below Hazlemere Road, Marine Parade East, is opening its doors to the public on Saturday.

The club is offering the chance for anyone to take to the water, under the guidance of an experienced helm.

Commodore Richard Walker said “Holland-on Sea-has some of the safest waters around our coast, and to head out to sea in a small dinghy and get the full perspective of the north-east Essex coastline is something you will always remember.

“Sailing has long been thought of as an elitist sport, and only open to those people with deep pockets, but nothing could be further from the truth.

“The club is made up of a wide mix of people, and of different abilities.

“Our oldest active sailor is well into his 80s and our youngest ones are at primary school.

The club will be open from 11am to 5pm. and lifejackets will be provided.

People who want to join the fun are advised to bring a towel and change of clothes. For more information call 01255 813150.