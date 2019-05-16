A TERRIFIC Lady Gaga tribute act is set to make everyone want to just dance at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

After the huge success of the 2018 film A Star is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, tribute act Donna Marie will present her full production show called A Star is Born This Way.

With one half of the show dedicated to the hit movie and it’s amazing songs, following the story of Ally and Jackson, the audience is sure to be taken on an emotional roller coaster, before a blockbuster second half filled with Lady Gaga’s biggest hits to date to get the audience moving.

This huge scale production stars the Official UK Number One Lady Gaga tribute Donna Marie as Lady Gaga, a full four-piece live band, up to four backing dancers with a full video back drop and interludes.

Performing the role of Jackson is former rock band member Adam Kelbie, who met Donna while they both starred as judges on BBC One’s All Together Now.

Adam has the perfect gravelly tones to emulate the beautiful sound Bradley Cooper brings to the film.

Complete with amazing lighting effects, pyrotechnics, high energy dancing and Lady Gags’s most incredible outfits, this show is not to be missed.

A spokesman for the show said: “Donna’s especially excited for this show because she gets to perform songs from A Star Is Born which are unlikely to ever be performed live by Gaga herself, so she sees it as an honour to be able to do that.

“She also recognises how difficult the stripped-back songs are to perform compared to some of Gaga’s other hits, and it’s clear that the challenge only makes her want to perform them more.

“The first half of the show will be set up as if you are watching a Jackson Maine and Ally concert with the characters performing their show live in front of you.

“She guesses there are only about one or two songs from the whole soundtrack that won’t be performed.

“With a second-half jammed with Lady Gaga’s classic and new hits.”

The show is taking place at the Clacton venue on October 11.

For more information on the event and tickets visit princestheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 686633.