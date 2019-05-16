AN historic tennis club with big plans for the future will throw open its doors this weekend for its Spring open day.

The grass courts at Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, have now opened for the summer season and people are being invited to see what is on offer.

The club has seen new branding, has been renamed and has launched a new website to mark its 120th season - and plans have also been drawn up for a £1million upgrade to its main facilities, ballroom, bar and changing areas.

The club's chairman, TalkRadio presenter and Financial Times columnist James Max, said many people might not know the club, located at the bottom of the hill at Holland Road, is there.

The facility includes 16 grass tennis courts, eight all-weather courts, two heated squash courts, a heated outdoor pool, gym and thatched clubhouse, bar and ballroom.

The club will also be launching its new catering, called FOS Eat.

Mr Max said: "We have spent a lot of time and effort transforming the club.

"Whilst there's more to come, the facilities are some of the best in the area.

"We've revamped the catering offer too and with vibrant new branding, a great wine list, wonderful facilities, new classes and coaches. There really is something for everyone.

"We're a friendly bunch and we'd love you to come and see what's on your doorstep."

Social membership now includes access to the heated pool, the categories have been simplified and there will be special offers on membership available on the day.

There will also be inflatables for children to play on, aerial gym bungee demonstrations, squash demonstrations, and the club's ambassadors will be on hand to show people around.

As well as tennis taster sessions, visitors can also meet the club's new head tennis coach, Pete Richmond, and his coaching team. The pool will be open and a display of classic cars will greet you on arrival.

Mr Max added: "It should be a fun day and your chance to visit and become part of the jewel in the area's sporting club crown."

The open day runs from 11am to 4pm on Saturday.