A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a crash.

Police were called to the collision, involving a motorcycle and four cars in Latchingdon Road, Latchingdon at about 6.10pm tonight.

Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, died at the scene.

Police have contacted the man’s family.

The road will be closed to traffic for most of today following yesterday's incident, while invesigations continue.

**ROAD CLOSED**

Latchingdon Road - Cold Norton Road, Maldon will be closed for the majority of the day, due to a fatal RTC yesterday evening. Our thought are with the families of everyone involved.@essexpolice @maldonstandard @EPRoadsPolicing pic.twitter.com/RhUfyLXZTi — EP Chelmsford & Maldon LPT (@ChelmsMaldonLPT) May 15, 2019

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 6.10pm following a collision involving four vehicles and a motorbike.

"Sadly, a 22-year-old man from Latchingdon died of his injuries at the scene and we are continuing to support his family.

"We previously reported that the collision took place in Latchingdon Road, the road is in fact Cold Norton Road (B1018).

"We thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident and we would urge anyone with information or dash cam footage to call our Serious Collision Investigations Team on 101 quoting incident 922 of 14/05."

Witnesses can also report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online.