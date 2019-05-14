A woman from Colchester has died after a serious crash on the A12 this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between Galleywood and Howe Green at 1.30pm today.

Sadly a 68-year-old woman from Colchester has died.

The road is set to remain closed while investigations continue.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We continue to remain at the scene of a collision along the A12 in Galleywood.

"The single vehicle collision involving a white Hyundai i10 took place on the northbound carriageway at around 1.30pm.

Sadly, the driver, a 68-year-old woman from Colchester, died at the scene and we have since contacted her family.

"The road remains closed while our investigation continues.

"We would urge anyone with information or dash cam footage to call Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 522 of 14/05."

Diversions are in place via Chelmsford.

